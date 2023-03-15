Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro renders leak, check what new in the flagship devices

The Google Pixel 8 series is highly anticipated across the world and we are quite excited about its launch. The Pixel 8 series will be launched around October but the CAD based renders have been leaked. The smartphones might be teased during the I/O developer conference that will be held on May 10. The leaked images of the Pixel 8 series were reported by @OnLeaks.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The flagship device- Pixel 8 Pro seems to be more rounded than the Pixel 7 Pro. The display is said to be around 6.52’’ and will be smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro. The dimensions of the Pixel 8 Pro are 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7 mm. The camera island is different than its predecessor as all the cameras are housed inside the oval opening. The round flash is present alongside a new sensor and we do not have any information about the sensor.

Speaking about the processor of the smartphone, it will be powered by the upcoming Google Tensor G3 SoC. It is rumoured that the Tensor G3 chipset will be based on unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 processor (which uses 3nm fabrication process).

Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 will offer a smaller display as compared to the Pixel 7 as the display will be 5.8 inches (Pixel 7 offers 6.3 inch display). The dimensions of the Pixel 7 is 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and the bezels have become slimmer around the screen as well as the punch hole cutout.

Rear of the device gets dual camera setup which is housed in the camera island. While the volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the device, the USB-C port and speaker are placed at the bottom. It is expected that the Pixel 8 will also be powered by a Tensor G3 chipset.

The other Google devices that are expected to be announced at the I/O are Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold.