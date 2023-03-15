Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro renders leak, check what new in the flagship devices

The Google Pixel 8 series is highly anticipated across the world and we are quite excited about its launch.

Technology
By Pratyay 0
Google Pixel 8 Pro leaks
Image Credit: @OnLeaks/ Twitter

The Google Pixel 8 series is highly anticipated across the world and we are quite excited about its launch. The Pixel 8 series will be launched around October but the CAD based renders have been leaked. The smartphones might be teased during the I/O developer conference that will be held on May 10. The leaked images of the Pixel 8 series were reported by @OnLeaks.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The flagship device- Pixel 8 Pro seems to be more rounded than the Pixel 7 Pro. The display is said to be around 6.52’’ and will be smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro. The dimensions of the Pixel 8 Pro are 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7 mm. The camera island is different than its predecessor as all the cameras are housed inside the oval opening. The round flash is present alongside a new sensor and we do not have any information about the sensor.

Speaking about the processor of the smartphone, it will be powered by the upcoming Google Tensor G3 SoC. It is rumoured that the Tensor G3 chipset will be based on unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 processor (which uses 3nm fabrication process).

Take a look

WhatsApp’s new beta feature let businesses boost status updates

Google announces AI features in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, more

Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 will offer a smaller display as compared to the Pixel 7 as the display will be 5.8 inches (Pixel 7 offers 6.3 inch display). The dimensions of the Pixel 7 is 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and the bezels have become slimmer around the screen as well as the punch hole cutout.

Rear of the device gets dual camera setup which is housed in the camera island. While the volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the device, the USB-C port and speaker are placed at the bottom. It is expected that the Pixel 8 will also be powered by a Tensor G3 chipset.

The other Google devices that are expected to be announced at the I/O are Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold.

Pratyay 3135 news

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He mostly manages the technology and automobile section of the website.

You might also like
Technology

OpenAI announces new AI model ‘GPT-4’ that accepts image, text inputs

Technology

New HP Chromebook 15.6 laptop launched in India at starting price of Rs 28,999

Technology

Itel to launch a smartphone with 6,000mAh battery under Rs 8,000

Technology

Design for the 4 new iPhone 15 models revealed, take a look

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7