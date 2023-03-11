Google Pixel 7a specifications leaked ahead of its launch, check what’s new

Google Pixel 7a is expected to be launched at the Google I/O 2023 that will be held on May 10, 2023. Prior to its launch the specs of the smartphone has been revealed by various sources. Tipster Debayan Roy has tipped various specifications of the device. The new Pixel 7a is expected to be an upgrade of the current Pixel 6a in every way.

According to the tipster, the Google Pixel 7a will offer a display of 6.1-inch FHC+ 90Hz OLED display. A Tensor G2 chipset will power the smartphone and it will also get LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Tensor G2 chipset currently powers the Pixel 7 as well as the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

When it comes to the camera of the smartphone, the Pixel 7a will offer a dual camera setup at the back. The primary camera of the smartphone will be 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor while the other camera is 12 MP sensor. The front camera of the smartphone will be a 10.8 MP sensor. When it comes to the Software, the Pixel 7a will offer Android 13 out of the box.

The design of the smartphone is more or less the same as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The back camera of the devices will be housed in the rectangular-shaped camera bump. However, the front camera of the smartphone will be housed in the punch hole at the front.

Some of the primary camera features in the Pixel 6a like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual White Balancing, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion Auto Focus, Frequent Faces, Dual Exposure Controls, Live HDR+, Cinematic Pan etc. are expected to be continued.

On the other hand, we might expect a hike in the battery capacity of the Google Pixel 7a. Currently, the Google Pixel 6a gets a 4410 mAh battery that lasts for a day.

(NB: The specs of the Pixel 7a are based on leaks. Users should wait until the official reveal by the company.