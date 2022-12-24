Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold price and release timeline leaked

The launch timeline and price details of the upcoming Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold have been leaked online. The Pixel 7a is tipped to have the same starting price as the Pixel 6a while Google’s first foldable phone will cost around Rs 1.49 lakh in Indian rupees. The tech giant will likely announce the device at its Google I/O 2023 event.

All details we know about the latest leak about Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold.

Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold price (leaked)

The Pixel 7a is suggested to have the same price as the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a was launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 43,999. According to the leaked report, the upcoming Pixel A series phone will be priced at $449, which is around Rs 37,185 in Indian rupees. However, it may cost more in the Indian market as compared to the US market. If the price for the US market will be the same as the older model, then we can expect Google to do the same for other markets as well.

Google Pixel 7a is expected to get some new and better features even though it will have the same price as its predecessor model. Though, the Pixel 6a is now selling at a pretty low price and people can consider buying it if they want good software, camera, and general performance.

Meanwhile, Google first, foldable smartphone price has also been leaked. The Pixel Fold is tipped to cost $1,799, which is around Rs 1.49 lakh in Indian Rupees, Which is the same as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price. The Samsung foldable phone carries a price tag of Rs 1.54 lakh.

Google is said to launch the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold at its Google I/O 2023 event, which could take place in April or May next year. Google is expected to change the price tag before the launch of the devices.

(Sources: Android Authority)