Google Pixel 7 Pro renders show a lot of similarities with the Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro has proved to be a great flagship smartphone by Google and we hope the same for its successor. Recently, we saw the renders of Google Pixel 7 Pro and find a lot of similarities between its design and that of Google Pixel 6 Pro. The renders were leaked by OnLeaks and Smartprix and show the premium Pixel device in black and gray colour theme.

Considering that Google launches its devices in October, it seems that the company is planning to stick to its older design. The backside of the smartphone houses multiple cameras that are aligned horizontally. The front side of the device houses a selfie camera in a punch-hole.

In terms of display, we expect that the Google Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7’’ to 6.8” curved screen. We expect the display to be OLED and have a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 6 Pro. The bottom side of the smartphone houses USB-C post along with two speakers. The SIM card slot is present on the left where as the power and volume buttons are placed on the right.

The dimension of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to be 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm. The camera bump is expected to be 11.2 mm.

However, we should not be very hopeful about the launch of the Google Pixel 7 Pro in India. Last year, the Google had released the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6 globally. But the Pixel lovers in India were disappointed that both of the flagship devices did not launch in India. However, it is not the first time that Google has done so. The Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 were not launched in India. Interestingly, the Google Pixel 4a was launched in India in 2020.

The price of Pixel 6 starts at $599 ( Rs 44,900) while the Pixel 6 Pro will cost $899 ( Rs 67,400).

Note: The rendered images of the Google Pixel 7 Pro should not be considered as the final product image. Tech enthusiasts should watch out for any official word by the company regarding the launch of the smartphone.