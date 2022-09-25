Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price tipped ahead of launch

Google has finally confirmed to bring the Pixel 7 series to India. This will be the first time Google will launch its flagship-series Pixel phone in the country after years. The company revealed the first look of the upcoming Pixel smartphones during the I/O 2022 event.

Now, the pricing of the Pixel 7 series smartphones has been leaked ahead of the launch event.

As per the leaks, the vanilla Pixel 7 will have a starting price of $599, which is around Rs 48,600 in Indian rupees. On the other hand, the price of the Pixel 7 Pro will begin at $899, which is around Rs 72,900.

Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the prices for the upcoming devices — $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

“From a source I trust 100 per cent, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target’s systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours,” he said in a tweet.

“Pixel 7 Pro, codenamed Cheetah, will cost $899, available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colours,” he added.

For Pixel lovers, it is good news as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were already priced really well and both the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 start at $799.

However, even if the same prices were seen after the launch of the device. The Indian models of the phone may not necessarily come with the same price tag as taxes and other financial components were add up. So, by the time it comes to the Indian market the cost of the device were much higher than that of other regions.

We have seen this in Apple and other Google smartphones. So, this may also happen in the case of the Google Pixel 7 series.

For example, the Pixel 6a was also sold in India at Rs 43,999, which is much higher than the US price of $449 (around Rs 36,417). This was also witnessed with the iPhone 14 series that launched earlier this month.

Moreover. tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) revealed via a Twitter post that the India pricing of the Pixel 7 series could begin at Rs 50,000-Rs 52,000 including discounts.

Brar also adds that Google is launching the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as refined versions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. They will feature a similar design as their predecessor, but will have improved thermals, connectivity and fingerprint performance.

The Google Pixel 7 series is set to come with Google’s second in-house processor, the Tensor G2 chipset, which is expected to bring some improvements of its own over last year’s Tensor chip that powered the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 pro and Pixel 6a. Reports say that Pixel 7 will have a 6.3-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.