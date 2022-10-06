Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launched in India, Pre-orders live on Flipkart

The much-awaited Google Pixel flagship series- Pixel 7 series has been launched in India. The Pixel 7 series consists of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The pre-order for the devices have opened in India on Flipkart. While the MRP of the Pixel 7 is Rs 59,999, the price of the Pixel 7 Pro is Rs 84,999. The sale of the smartphones will start from October 13.

Specifications

While the Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch QHD+ 90Hz display, while the Pixel 7 Pro gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz immersive display. The Pixel 7 is available in Snow, Obsidian, and new Lemongrass colour variants. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro is available in Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour.

The all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the next-generation Tensor G2 processor and offer Android 13 out of the box. The company claims that both devices are sleek, sophisticated and durable. The enclosure of both devices is made of 100% recycled aluminum.

In order to give optimum protection to the users regarding their personal information, the Pixel gets Titan M2 security chip. The under-display fingerprint reader of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offers convenience and adds to security as well. The face unlock feature also works like charm and unlocks the device with just a glace. The device gets at least five years of a security update.

Both the devices get up to 72 hours of battery (with extreme battery saving) claims Google.

Speaking about the camera department, the Pixel 7 offers a dual camera setup gets a 50 MP primary camera along with a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a triple camera setup at the rear (50MP + 12 MP +48 MP). The important features of the camera include photo unblur, magic eraser, and much more.

On the other hand, recording videos are quite good due to 10-bit HDR, wider color ranges, Cinematic Blur, and many other features.