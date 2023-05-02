Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro getting massive discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Advertisement

Flipkart has unveiled the discount deals for the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro ahead of the Big Saving Days Sale in India. The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones were launched in India in October last year. Both devices were priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively.

If you’re looking forward to buy these flagship Google Pixel offerings, then check out the sale deals now.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Discounted Prices

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is set to start from May 4th. As a part of the curtain raiser deals till May 3rd, the Google Pixel 7 duo are up at discounted prices. Both the standard and pro variants will be available at a cheaper price during the sale. This is also the first time the Google Pixel 7 series are getting a discounted price since launch.

Flipkart has listed the Google Pixel 7 Pro at a discounted price of a price tag of Rs 69,999. That means it is getting Rs 15,000 price cut from its launch price of Rs 84,999.

The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs 1,250 instant discount on the purchase of the device to SBI Bank credit cardholders whereas there is Rs 1,000 off for Axis Bank, American Express, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank debit and credit card transactions. Flipkart is also throwing in an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000 above the base value of old smartphone in exchange offer.

Pixel 7 Discount

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 with an Rs 10,000 off. The device had an original cost of Rs 59,999. There is also Rs 3,000 special discount when an exchange offer is availed while purchasing the device. The Pixel 7 also gets the same bank offers as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with the same design with IP68-certification, a Tensor G2 SoC, 30W wired charging and wireless charging support. The regular variant has a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro model features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera with 12MP ultra-wide angle lens on both phones. The Pixel 7 Pro also sports an additional 48MP telephoto unit.

