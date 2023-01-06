Google Pixel 6a gets more than Rs 20,000 discount on Flipkart, Check the deal here

Google Pixel 6a is currently under heavy discount on Flipkart. If you are planning for a mid-range Android smartphone that offers excellent hardware and stock OS, you can opt for the Pixel 6a. Users gets excellent bank offers along with exchange offers on the device if they play with the deals offered on the platform.

Discount offers

The Google Pixel 6a (6GB RAM +128 GB storage) has a base price of Rs 32,999 after 25 percent discount. If the buyers are willing to trade-in their old devices with the Pixel 6a, they get exchange discount of up to Rs 23,000. Bank discounts include offers by Bank of Baroda/ HDFC bank as well as from IDFC.

If a buyer claims all the above mentioned deals, he/ she can get discount more than Rs 23,000. This means that the smartphone is available at just less than Rs 10,000.

Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a offers a Full HD+ OLED 90Hz display of 15.6 cm (6.14 inch) with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The front glass is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers resistance during accidental falls. In terms of memory configuration, the device gets 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. A Google Tensor chipset takes care of the overall processing of the device.

The rear camera setup is a dual-camera setup (12 MP +12 MP). On the other hand, the front camera setup is an 8 MP shooter. The rear camera offers 4K Video Recording (at 30 fps/ 60 fps) along with a digital zoom of 5X. Some of the primary camera features are Camera Feature: Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual White Balancing, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion Auto Focus, Frequent Faces, Dual Exposure Controls, Live HDR+, Cinematic Pan etc.

Other connectivity features on the device include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS Support, Hybrid Sim Slot, OTG Compatibility, Quick Charging etc. A 4410 mAh battery on the device means that you need not worry about the backup (for a day). The device also gets an IP67 certification, which means that you can easily go out in the rain (accidental rain). Google Pixel 6a is offered in two colours- Charcoal and Chalk.