Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro price, specifications leaked ahead of October 19 launch

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is set to launch on October 19. The full specifications and features of both the smartphones have been leaked accidentally by UK-based retailer listings ahead of the launch.

According to the leaked report made by UK-based retailer Carphone Warehouse, both the Pixel smartphones are expected to be powered by Google’s latest Tensor chip paired with Titan M2 security chip and will support 30W fast charging support. But, users have to buy the 30W charger separately.

The retailer has made two individual pages on its website for the two Google pixel phones. Though the retailer removed the pages later, but it was spotted by tipster Evan Blass took some screen shots of the page before they were deleted.

The screenshots shared by the tipster shows the full description of the upcoming Google Pixel smartphones.

A tipster has also shared the official colour names of the two Pixel smartphones along with the memory options.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro price (expected)

As per YouTuber M. Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday), the Google Pixel 6’s price will likely be around $849 (around Rs 64,000) and the Pixel 6 Pro price will be priced at $1,099 (around Rs 82,900). Lee also revealed the colour options of both device.

He shared that the vanilla Pixel 6 will be available in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Story Black colour options. The Pixel 6 Pro will come in three colour options such as Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black. Lee also said that the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger will cost $79 (around Rs 6,000).

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro specifications (expected)

Speaking about the specification of both the device, the retailer site listed the Pixel 6 Pro with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. the display is said to have a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The vanilla Pixel 6 will reportedly get a 6.4-inch OLED screen. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Both the smartphones come with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Both Pixel smartphones will run Android 12 and will have some Google-exclusive features.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by Google’s Tensor SoC paired with the Titan M2 security chip. The Tensor SoC is said to 80 percent faster than the Pixel 5 that has Snapdragon 765G SoC.

For photos and videos, the two smartphones will sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor, which is said to capture 150 percent more light than the previous Pixel smartphones. Both the phones will also have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.

The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to get a telephoto lens that is capable of 4x optical zoom and if wanted it can be extended to 20x using Super Res Zoom. The flagship Pixel also reportedly come with a Magic Eraser feature that removes people and other unwanted objects from a picture.

The Pixel 6 Pro will have 23W wireless fast charging support and the vanilla Pixel 6 will come with 21W wireless fast charging support.

In addition the landing page also mentioned that the Pixel 6 Pro will get the ability to translate 55 languages without being connected to the internet. It is also said to get an At a Glance feature that displays relevant information about upcoming events like meetings and flight schedules.