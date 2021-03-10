New Delhi: The much awaited android smartphone Google Pixel 5a might get launched within next few months. According to reports, the upcoming device by Google would be released on June 11, 2021. However, Google has not official announced this development.

The Google Pixel 5a will be the successor of Pixel 4a which was launched in last year. It is expected that 5a will feature a punch-hole selfie camera at the front. However the cut-out of the camera is expected to be smaller than its predecessor. The position of the camera will be at the top-left corner of the display.

The recent leaks on the internet also suggest that the smartphone might feature a 6.2 inch OLED display while the refresh rate will be higher than the 4a.

If sources are to be believed, Google is planning to launch Pixel 6 in the current year. The tech giant is also geared up to launch wearable devices i.e. Google Pixel Buds 3 in the upcoming month. However, the company is yet to confirm the official launch date for Pixel Buds.

(Source- Gizmochina)