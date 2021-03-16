Google Pixel 5a May In Launch In India Soon, Suggest BIS Listing

Google Pixel 5a is likely to be launched in India soon. A new Google pixel smartphone model has emerged on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification list, which suggested it may launch in India soon.

A Google Pixel smartphone with the model number GR0M2 has reportedly been certified by the Indian BIS, which will likely be Google Pixel 5a.

The company has not made any official announcement on the Google Pixel 5a, but the new model is expected to arrive in June 11.

The BIS listing was shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. He revealed that the Google phone that carries the model number GR0M2. He suggested that it could be the Pixel 5a.

As per ‘NDTV Gadgets 360’ reports, Google is expected to be developing the ‘Pixel 5a’ for the last few months. It may have almost similar design as the Pixel 4a.

The Pixel 5a is expected to feature a hole-punch display design with a smaller cutout for the selfie camera, suggested an updated Pixel-series camera app.

Some 3D CAD renders of the Pixel 5a also appeared online that suggest a plastic build.