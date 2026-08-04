Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold launch date revealed in new teaser video

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Google has revealed the launch date of it’s upcoming foldable smartphone-Pixel 11 Pro Fold in a new official teaser. This is the first official teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

According to the official teaser, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be launched on August 12, 2026. The teaser video also showed a glimpse of the smartphone’s silhouette and the inner display.

While the video doesn’t reveal much about the foldable, previous leaks have already detailed its design and key specs.

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The most we got to know from the device is that it will have the same rear camera module design as the the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Previously leaked renders suggest the upcoming foldable will closely resemble its predecessor in terms of design and feature an 8-inch inner display. It is rumored to be powered by Google’s Tensor G6 chipset, pack a 4,800mAh battery, and feature the new Pixel Glow LED integrated into the rear camera module.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also expected to arrive in a new Pine color option alongside a black variant.