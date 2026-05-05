Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 pro Fold details leak

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Google is working on a Pixel 11 series, which is expected to be launched in 2026. Ahead of official confirmation, rumours about the Pixel 11 series have started arriving online.

The Pixel 11 series is expected to include Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 pro Fold. A new leak reports have revealed several new information about the Pixel 11 series devices.

According to the leak report, the Pixel 11 family will feature the Tensor G6 SoC, which will be built on a TSMC N2 (2nm) node. The CPU will have one ARM C1-Ultra core at 4.11GHz, four ARM C1-Pro cores at 3.38GHz, and two ARM C1-Pro cores at 2.65GHz. The devices will also have PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU and Google’s Titan M3 security chip. The modem will be the MediaTek M90 (MT6986D). The devices will also get a new Tensor Processing Unit (TPU).

Google Pixel 11

The vanilla Pixel 11 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 1080×2424 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz PWM, and up to 2,200-nit peak brightness. The phone will likely feature a 50MP primary camera, and a 4,840 mAh rated capacity battery which will most likely be advertised as a typical capacity of 5,000 mAh. This handset will likely have 8/12GB of RAM, and be offered in black, green, pink, and purple.

Google Pixel 11 Pro

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The Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch 1280×2856 OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz PWM, and 2,450-nit peak brightness. It will have 12/16GB of RAM, a new main camera, a new telephoto camera along with a rated battery capacity of 4,707 mAh, which might be 4,850 mAh or 4,900 mAh typical capacity.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Pixel 11 Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch OLED with 1344×2992 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz PWM, and 2,450-nit peak brightness. The other features tipped include a 12/16GB of RAM, a new main camera and a new telephoto, and a 5,000 mAh rated capacity battery which will be advertised as 5,100-5,200 mAh.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Finally, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to have an internal folding screen with 2076×2160 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,050-nit peak brightness, a cover display with 1080×2342 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,450-nit peak brightness, 12/16GB of RAM, and a rated battery capacity of 4,658 mAh that’s likely to translate into a 4,800 mAh advertised capacity. This device will get a new main camera too.

The Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold will wave goodbye to their predecessors’ thermometer, which will be replaced by an RGB LED array housed inside the camera bar, similar to Nothing’s Glyph interface but smaller.

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