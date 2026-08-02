Google Pixel 11 fresh new renders leaks, reveal new details

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Google Pixel 11 series is all set to be unveiled on August 12, 2026. Ahead of it’s release, we have received many information about the lineup through leak reports. The latest leak reports revealed new renders of the upcoming series smartphone.

Known tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks revealed some new marketing renders of the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and the ‘vanilla’ Pixel 11.

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Like the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the Pixel 11 will come with Gemini Intelligence. The design is similar to the Pixel 10, but the camera island’s full width is now covered by glass. Interestingly, the Pixel 11 may not have the Pixel Glow RGB LED, since its LED flash is only shown in one color. Thus, Pixel Glow could be a feature that’s exclusive to the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 11 is shown here in four colors. One of the leaked images tells us that the phone will support up to 30x digital zoom from its telephoto camera. The Pixel 11 is expected to be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset just like the rest of the family. The Pixel 11 series will be unveiled on August 12.