Google Pixel 10a teased ahead of launch, Pre-order starts on Feb 18

Google has teased the Google 10a-the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series smartphone. The video has revealed the design and the pre-order date of the Google Pixel 10a.

According to the a 15 –second teaser video, the Pixel 10a will be available for pre-order starting from February 18, 2026 and the shipments will start later this month. The device is said to be the affordable offering of the Google Pixel 10 series smartphones.

The Pixel 10a will house a completely flat rear camera module ditching the signature camera bar which defined the Pixel phones since the Pixel 6. The design highlights that Pixel 10a will come with a sleeker and minimalist design.

The expected price of the Pixel 10a has also been leaked. The phone is said to be available in a 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 10a 128GB version is tipped to start at EUR 549 (around Rs 58,000) and the 256GB variant is said to be priced at EUR 649 (around Rs 69,000).

It is said to be offered in three shares of Berry, Fog, Lavender and Obsidian colours. According to a report, Obsidian, a black shade, is expected to carry over from the Pixel 9a, while the other colours may include light beige, pastel purple and a pinkish tone.

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications (expected)

Google Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. For cameras, there will likely be a dual rear camera setup, including a 48 MP primary camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the device is expected to sport a 13 MP front camera is also expected.

The phone is likely to run on Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is expected to come with a 5,100mAh battery and offer up to seven years of software updates.