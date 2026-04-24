Google Pixel 10 gets ₹10,000 discount

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There is a limited-period offer , the Google Pixel 10 is now available at a significantly reduced price for Indian buyers. Originally launched at ₹79,999, the premium smartphone can now be purchased for as low as ₹69,999 through ongoing offers on Vijay Sales.

In this deal there is flat ₹5,000 price cut on the device, bringing the cost down to ₹74,999. Additionally, customers using HDFC Bank credit cards can avail an extra ₹5,000 instant discount. With both offers combined, buyers can save up to ₹10,000 on the flagship device.

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The phone Pixel 10 has been popular among users for its clean Android experience, powerful AI features, and high-quality camera performance. However, its premium pricing often made it less accessible for many buyers. This price drop now makes the device a more attractive option in the high-end smartphone segment.

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