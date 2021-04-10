Google Phone App Now Allows You To Auto Record Calls From Unknown Numbers, Know How to Activate

Image Credit: IANS

Keeping in mind about the safety of its users, Google Phone App has introduced the automatic call recording feature. The latest update is available in the Settings of Google Phone App. While some of the users are receiving the update now, others are expected to receive the update soon.

However, the particular update is available only for selected devices. In order to enable the always ‘record feature’ follow the steps Open Google Phone App> Tap on three dot menu> Settings > Call recording> Always record> Numbers not in your contacts

The user can also manually select numbers from contact list if he/ she thinks it is necessary.

The call recording support was added by Google on the app last year. However, this new feature is expected to be beneficial to lot many users across the globe. Increasing numbers of calls from unknown numbers or spam numbers which earlier caused headache can be dealt with this new Google feature.

However, it’s important to note that the Google Phone App is generally available in the Pixel Phones or Stock Android phones. But it can also be installed manually from the Google Play Store.

