Google might fix this notification issue in its upcoming update

Google has introduced Android OS for more than 10 years but there is still an underlying issue with the notification. Android users might get a separate volume slider for calls and notifications. The company is planning to fix the issue very soon, reported sources.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google is expected to release the feature soon as the company implemented an ADB command back in December. It is assumed that the update will be released with QPR3 or Android 14 in the upcoming months.

What does this new change mean?

Currently, users do not have the option to deal with ring volume and notification volume separately. If a user decreases the ring volume to 0, the notification volume automatically reduces to 0. Post the update, the ring volume can be reduced to zero without affecting the notification volume.

We might get to know details about this feature in the upcoming Google I/O that will be held in May 10. The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be launched in the same event.

The Google Pixel 7a will offer a display of 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display. The display will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. A Tensor G2 chipset (which is Google’s in-house product) will be offered on the smartphone. Speaking about RAM, users will get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Storage option on the device will be 128GB. Both Pixel 7 as well as Pixel 7 Pro get Tensor G2 chipset.

The Google Pixel 7a will get a 4400 mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery backup of up to 72 hours. The device supports 20W wired charging as well as wireless charging support. The device will be launched in three exciting colours and that includes Blue, Grey, and White. Pixel 7a will reportedly cost $499 (Rs 41,000 approx.).