Google Maps introduces AI-Driven ‘Ask Maps’ and new 3D navigation experience

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As a part of the innovation, Google has introduced a significant update to Google Maps, introducing new artificial intelligence features and new visuals in navigation to enhance the process of planning a trip and route guidance.

A conversational feature is one of the largest additions to Ask Maps, which is based on Google Gemini. Users can ask the system with detailed queries and get personalised recommendations instead of just typing in the names of places.

As an example, one might request the places to eat that fit certain preferences or seek suggestions on what to do in a certain neighbourhood. The application uses location data and scans through other data to make suggestions more interactively.

Google has also launched Immersive Navigation, where one has a three-dimensional perspective of routes and surroundings in the course of navigation. The feature is more realistic with buildings, road structures, intersections, and terrain.

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This optical interface is supposed to make it easier to perceive drivers who need to comprehend intricate road designs during peak times in cities.

The new navigation system is also better in route guidance as it displays key road features like lanes, crossings, and traffic signals. These visual signals are supposed to ensure the user can easily predict the turn or lane change before reaching them.

The introduction of the new AI-driven features should be gradual to Android and iOS devices, and the facilities will become available to more places as time goes by.

Google is making Maps not only a type of navigation tool but also a digital travel assistant that could aid users in exploring the city and planning the trip more effectively by combining AI support with more detailed visuals of the map.

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