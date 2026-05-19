Google limits free storage space for new Gmail users to 5GB

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Google will soon not offer a 15GB of free cloud storage to new Gmail users as the tech giant has confirmed that it is testing a new storage policy under which some newly created accounts may initially receive only 5GB of free storage, unless users attach a phone number to their account.

That means the new Gmail users will only receive only 5GB of free storage after creating an account if they do not give a phone number to their account.

Earlier, Google use to offer a 15GB of free cloud storage upon a account creation. Users can use this free space across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. However, a few users faced a dilemma during Google account setup when they were asked to choose in between two option: continue with 5GB of storage or add a phone number to unlock the full 15GB.

Confirming the move, a Google spokesperson reportedly said that it is still under testing. “We’re testing a new storage policy for new accounts created in select regions that will help us continue to provide a high-quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery.”

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According to reports, Google aims to reduce spam and abuse on its platform with the phone number verification. Google currently uses phone verification to help users recover accounts, prevent suspicious sign-ins, and make it harder for people to create multiple accounts for misuse.

For now, the change appears limited to newly created Google accounts in select regions, though Google has not specified which countries are part of the trial. But several early user reports appeared to come from African countries. The company has also not clarified whether the move is a temporary experiment or part of a broader rollout.

For existing Gmail users, there appears to be no change at present. Users who already have 15GB of free storage are unlikely to be affected if the trial expands further.