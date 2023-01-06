Google launches new HD maps for vehicles, Volvo and Polestar become first to integrate

Google has rolled out a brand new feature, the Google HD maps for vehicles. This comes as a part of its vehicle mapping solution. The feature is to serve as an integrated solution that has been specifically designed for automotive applications. This will showcase real-time data with more precision, in order to improve vehicle navigation.

The Google HD maps is an additional layer of data that will assist driving systems through Google Automotive Services. Working alongside with Google maps, the new feature will focus on delivering more precise data to the users. The details would include localization of objects, road signs, traffic barriers, and other precise lane marks.

The road data provided by Google’s HD maps will be processed by Nvidia computing system. The data will be combined with inputs from sensory devices like cameras, radar, and lidar. Jointly, these will boost up the driver assist functions.

If speculations are to be believed, then the driver will not be able to see or access the HD map or data directly. It may so be that that the driver may not even be aware if the vehicle is equipped with the feature. However, the vehicle’s assisted-driving skills will certainly improve, when in use.

Volvo and its sister company, Polestar, will be partners in launching Google’s new HD Maps service. The companies will be the firsts to have the new feature integrated in their vehicles. The feature is likely to be first incorporated in Volvo’s all-electric EX90 and Polestar 3.