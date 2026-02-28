Google launches Nano Banana 2 with real-time Web integration, 4K Image support

Advertisement

Google on Thursday (February 26) launched Nano Banana 2, the latest version of its artificial intelligence (AI) image generation model, introducing faster rendering, real-time web data integration and enhanced creative controls.

The company said the upgraded model will now serve as the default image generator inside the Gemini app across its Fast, Thinking and Pro modes.

“Nano Banana 2 brings the high-speed intelligence of Gemini Flash to visual generation, making rapid edits and iteration possible. It makes once exclusive Pro features accessible to a wider audience,” Google said in a statement.

Key Features

According to Google, Nano Banana 2 is powered by real-time information and images from web search, enabling it to render subjects more accurately. The model introduces several upgrades:

Advanced world knowledge: Uses live web data to improve realism and contextual accuracy.

Enhanced text rendering and translation: Generates legible text inside images for marketing mock ups, greeting cards and promotional material, with built-in localisation support.

Improved instruction following: Better adherence to complex prompts for more precise output.

Production-ready specifications: Supports image resolutions ranging from 512px to 4K with adjustable aspect ratios.

Configurable thinking levels: Users can control how deeply the AI processes a prompt before generating an image.

Wider Availability

Google confirmed Nano Banana 2 is available through multiple platforms:

Gemini App: Replaces Nano Banana Pro across all modes.

Search & Lens: Accessible via AI Mode and Lens in the Google app across 141 new countries and eight additional languages.

Cloud Services: Available in preview through the Gemini API in Vertex AI on Google Cloud Vertex AI.

Advertising Tools: Integrated into Google Ads to power campaign image suggestions.

Background

Google first introduced the Nano Banana AI image editor in August last year. The tool gained rapid popularity, generating over five billion images by mid-October. The company later launched Nano Banana Pro in November as a higher-performance version.

With Nano Banana 2, Google aims to combine the speed of its Flash models with Pro-level visual quality, expanding advanced AI image creation to a broader user base.

