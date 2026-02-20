Google launches Gemini 3.1 Pro with enhanced reasoning for complex tasks

Advertisement

Google has announced the rollout of Gemini 3.1 Pro, its latest artificial intelligence model aimed at tackling complex problem-solving tasks with improved reasoning capabilities.

The update comes exactly three months after the company released Gemini 3 Pro on November 19.

With Gemini 3.1 Pro, Google says it is delivering “a step forward in core reasoning,” positioning the model as a smarter and more capable baseline for handling sophisticated challenges, as per GSM Arena.

According to Google, Gemini 3.1 Pro demonstrates stronger performance across multiple AI benchmarks when compared with Gemini 3 Pro and competing flagship models from other companies.

The company particularly highlighted results on ARC-AGI-2, a benchmark designed to evaluate a model’s ability to solve entirely new logic patterns. In that test, Gemini 3.1 Pro outperformed rival models, underlining its advancements in reasoning and adaptability.

Google describes the new model as being built for scenarios “where a simple answer isn’t enough,” as per GSM Arena.

Advertisement

It uses advanced reasoning techniques to address more demanding queries and multi-layered tasks.

As per GSM Arena, the company said this enhanced intelligence is suited for practical applications such as generating clear, visual explanations of complex topics, synthesising large volumes of data into a unified view, and supporting creative workflows.

Gemini 3.1 Pro is being rolled out to all users through the Gemini app. However, subscribers to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans will receive higher usage limits. The model is also available within NotebookLM, but access there is restricted to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

The launch underscores Google’s continued focus on strengthening the reasoning abilities of its AI systems, an area that has become central to competition in the generative AI space.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a series to unveil on March 5