Google is all set to unveil its most affordable Pixel smartphone today

Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 10a, which has been dubbed as its most affordable Pixel 10 series smartphone, today that is on February 18. The tech giant has been teasing the Pixel 10a as “the most durable Google Pixel A-Series yet.” The smartphone has also been confirmed to carry AI features and camera-centric capabilities.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch date of the Pixel 10a during the company’s Q4 earnings call and said, “To confirm the rumors, we’ll be introducing our Pixel 10a to our best-ever rated Pixel 10 series very soon.”

Google Pixel 10a pre-orders, expected price

Ahead of the launch, the Google Pixel per-orders will begin from 9pm IST on Flipkart nd the Google Store in India. Customers can also get exchange bonuses for eligible Pixel phones, no-cost EMIs of up to 24 months, and Google Store credit during promotions on the official Google online store.

The price of the Google Pixel 10a will be disclosed at the event tonight. However, rumours have suggested it could be priced around the same as it;s predecessor Pixel 91, which ranges at Rs 49,999. The Pixel 10a may be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone is said to launch in Berry, Fog, Lavender and Obsidian colours.

Google Pixel 10a specifications and features

The Pixel 10a will feature a similar design as the Pixel 9a. It sports a flat pill-shaped horizontal camera island that sits flush with the rear panel and a sleek metal frame. Google has claimed that the Pixel 10a will be the toughest A-series Pixel yet.

The Pixel 10a is expected to sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Google’s Tensor G5 chipset will kost likely power the device.

The device is expected to pack a 5,100mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13MP front-facing camera. It might be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Moreover, Google has confirmed that the phone will will have “Gemini [as] built-in AI assistant”. The phone will have an array of AI features including Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Cue, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Call Assist.

The phone will also come with practical features like RCS messaging for better communication with iPhone users, easy data transfer tools, FaceTime compatibility for video chatting, and pairing with Apple devices like AirPods, Apple TV, and Wear OS smartwatches.