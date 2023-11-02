Google introduces new ‘ing’ domain, say goodbye to long web addresses

In recent news, Google has introduced a new way to make websites more interesting and user-friendly. Now, you can create websites using single words with ‘ing’ at the end. For example, instead of a website like ‘makeawebsite.com,’ you can have ‘making.com.’ The Google ‘ing’ domain will make the web addresses shorter and more fun.

During Google’s early access period, users can register these ‘ing’ domains, but there is an extra one-time fee that will have to be paid. This fee will decrease each day until December 5; by then, the ‘ing’ domains will be globally available to everyone.

As per Christine Yeh on Google’s official blog, these ‘ing’ domains are versatile and can be used for various purposes. Whether you are creating a fun website, contributing to a cause, designing something, or editing documents, ‘ing’ domains are ready for action.

However, getting some ‘ing’ domains during the early access period can be quite expensive. For example, popular words like ‘thinking’ and ‘buying’ come with high price tags while others like ‘inking’ and ‘dyeing’ are more affordable.

To get an ‘ing’ domain, you can go to domain registrars like GoDaddy or Google Domains, search for the one you want, and pay a fee if that is available. The ‘ing’ domains are available for pre-registration now but will become more widely available and a bit cheaper starting on December 5.

It is worth mentioning that some ‘ing’ domains have already been taken by big companies like Canva and Adobe Acrobat. For example, Canva owns ‘designing.com’ and ‘drawing.com’ while Adobe Acrobat own ‘editing.com’ and ‘signing.com.’

In addition to ‘ing’ domains, Google Registry is also working on a ‘.meme’ top level domain. These domain will provide a unique online space for memes and internet humor. This domain is currently in a restricted registration phase and will open to early access on November 28, with full public availability from December 5.