Google introduces Imagen 3 and Veo, image and video generative AIs on Vertex AI platform

Google has introduced Imagen 3 and Veo which are image and video generative AIs on Vertex AI platform. While Veo is a generative AI video model for business, the Imagen 3 is a text-to-image generator. Both the platforms can be used on their own but also together.

While Veo is available right now for the users in private preview on Vertex AI. However, Imagen 3 will be available to all Vertex AI customers starting next week.

Veo

Veo is developed by Google DeepMind and it generates high-quality, high-definition videos based on text or image prompts in a wide range of cinematic and visual styles with exceptional speed.

Veo creates footage which is consistent and coherent, so people, animals, and objects move realistically throughout shots. Veo allows companies to effortlessly generate high-quality videos from simple text or image prompts. This simply means that there will be faster production, reduced costs along with quickly prototype and iterate on video content.

Imagen 3

On the other hand, Imagen 3 offers highest quality text-to-image model. The users can generate high definition images and videos from a simple text prompt. All the Google Cloud customers will be able to use Imagen 3 on Vertex AI.

Google is additionally offering its customers on its allowlist that help companies to edit and customise images to meet their business needs.