Google I/O Event 2026 to kick off today: What to expect, where to watch, details here

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Google is all set to kick off it’s annual I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View in California in the United States today that is May 19.

The event will be hosted by Google CEO Sundar Pichai and DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis. The event will be held for two days, during which we are expected to get a glimpse of the company’s roadmap for the year, including it’s plan for it’s AI products and others such as the Android, Chrome, Google Search, and YouTube.

CEO Sunder Pichai will lead the two-hour Keynote presentation on Tuesday at 10:00 am PT (10:30 PM IST). The company is expected to focus mainly on AI, as seen in the previous I/O events.

The keynote will also be live-streamed online via YouTube and io.google on Tuesday, May 19.

Ahead of the Google I/O 2026, the tech giant had announced new features for it’s upcoming Android 17 operating system. The company has also introduced the Gemini Intelligence, which essentially lets AI agents take control of your Android device and perform tasks autonomously

Other new Android features include more robust voice-to-text recognition, some autofill smarts, and enhanced digital well-being settings. The company also announced its new Googlebook platform for AI-first laptops made in partnership with companies like Acer, HP, Lenovo, and Dell.

It’s supposed to be very different from a Chromebook, though Google is yet to share specifics.

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Google I/O 2026: What to expect

We are expecting to witness the unveil of the latest Gemini model at this year’s I/O. Google is also expected to showcase it’s Android XR-powered smart glasses at today’s event

-We can also expect updates to Google’s portfolio of generative AI products, including Veo, Lyria, and Beam. While Veo and Lyria are Google’s video and music generators, Beam is an ambitious and futuristic way of video conferencing that uses several cameras to make you appear as though you’re speaking directly to the person in front of you as a 3D model.

Google Search will also likely get AI-powered updates and the creative Google Labs suite is also expected to receive updates.

Google may introduce a new Gemini model for video generation, expected to be called Omni.

Apart from these, Google may surprise us with something new that we have not thought yet.

In a related enew, Apple has also announced the dates for it’s annual Developers Conference WWDC 2026.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026 announced to start from June 8