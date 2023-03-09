Google I/O 2023 to take place on May 10: What to expect

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, has confirmed that the tech giant is going to hold its Google I/O, the yearly developer’s conference, for this year on May 10. The Google I/O 2023 event will take place at the usual venue – Shoreline Amphitheatre, which is near the Google’s HQ in Mountain View, California.

This will be the first in-person conference Google will be holding after four year since COVID-19 outbreak. The event will also be live streamed online for others. Those who are interested in attending can register on the Google I/O website to attend in person.

Though, the Google CEO did not reveal any information on the products that will be introduced in the event, we expect the company to see details on the Android 14 Beta, as the first Developer Preview is already out, along with the launch of most-anticipated Pixel foldable and tablet and a new edition of the Pixel Buds Pro that were introduced last I/O.

Google is also expected to officialy launch AI Chatbots Bard, the project that is supposed to compete with ChatGPT.

Google I/O 2023: What to expect

This year, Google I/O 2023 is expected to introduce new hardware and software. We could also see new wearables and surprises as Google packs a lot of announcements into its events.

The company will likely announce an official release date for the upcoming Pixel 7a. Google Pixel tablet could also be unveiled at the event. The Pixel Tablet was teased but not fully revealed.

The highlight of the event could be the debut of its first Foldable phone Google Pixel Fold. We can also expect some information about the Pixel 8 phones and possible glimpses of Nest devices and new Chromebooks.

The developers and enthusiasts could get a sneak peak of its latest Android OS with the release of public betas of Android 14.