Google Home routines disappear as control settings get new user interface (UI)

San Francisco: Google is reportedly making more user interface (UI) changes as its Home application ramps up preview testing for its major redesign, but it also appears to be breaking existing Assistant routines for some users.

The Google Home application has introduced a new interface for including smart home devices in routines during the past few days, reports 9To5Google.

The new page allows routines to manage various features of each device, as opposed to the previous page’s drop-down settings that only allowed users to adjust the on or off settings for each light or switch in their home.

In contrast to the earlier interface, which could only manage on or off settings, the deeper menu now allows changes to colour, brightness, and more depending on the device being controlled, the report said.

In October this year, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out a Home update that would let users view their Nest camera and doorbell feeds on the web.

Google said users can easily check in on live views in full screen, zoom in to see more details, view camera status, and more, all from a web browser.