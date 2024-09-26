Google Gemini will be available on all models of Pixel Buds

Google has announced that the Google Gemini AI features will be soon available on all models of Pixels Buds, initially reported 9to5Google. The users who use the older model of Pixel Buds will have access to Gemini LLM.

The company will soon release an update after which, the older Pixel Buds will get access to Gemini LLM and AI assistant. The company has sent e-mail regarding the same to the buds users. Post the update, the ‘Hey Google’ activation phrase will continue to be present. However, it will not be a separate setting. It can be used to control the default AI assistant that is available on your Android phone or tablet.

Here’s what Google wrote in its e-mail

The Hey Google & Voice Match setting on your connected Android phone or tablet will now control whether you can use “Hey Google” on your Assistant-enabled headphones. To use “Hey Google” and receive hands-free help on your headphones with your voice, turn on “Hey Google” from Assistant settings on your connected Android phone or tablet.

Currently, the older generation of Pixel Buds can access the Google Assistant function when they use voice controls or touch controls on the earbud. Post the update older Pixel Buds (Pixel Buds, Pixel Buds A-series, or Pixel Buds Pro) will have the same access to Google Assistant just like the Pixel Buds Pro 2.