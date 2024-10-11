Google Gemini users get Imagen 3 AI-generating tool: How to use it

Google has released its new Imagen 3 AI generation tool, which the company claims is the most powerful AI image generator tool for all Gemini users. That means both the paid and unpaid/free Google Gemini users will now be able to generate images using the AI tool.

Google Gemini Imagen 3 features

The Google Imagen 3 can now generate images with fine details, vibrant colours, and fewer imperfections, making it look like real. The addition of these features makes the images more lifelike with realistic details. Moreover, the Imagen 3 is now capable to create different styles of images.

Gemini users can now use this feature to create images with just prompts. If you want to know how to use this Imagen 3 AI tool then check the steps below:

How to use Imagen 3 AI tool

Note that you need to have a valid Google account and should be using Gemini to use the Imagen 3.

Step-1: Open Google Gemini on your phone with a valid account.

Step-2: You can also use Gemini on the web.

Step-3: Now Open it and give it a command prompt to generate the desired image.

Step-4: The image will automatically be generated using Imagen 3. It is as simple as that.

It is noteworthy to mention that you don’t need to enable the Imagen 3 as it is available to all users.

Google makes it easier to recognize images generated by Imagen 3 by including an AI-generated image identification as a logo. The AI-generated image mark will also be included within the metadata.