Google Fitbit Air launched in India, sale begins october 2

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The wearable is designed for continuous health and fitness tracking without the notifications and distractions of a traditional smartwatch.

The Fitbit Air is priced at ₹13,999 in India and will go on sale from October 2 through the Google Store, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorised retailers.

Google is offering the device in Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog colour options.

Weighing around 12 grams with the band, the tracker has no display or physical buttons. Instead, health and activity information is accessed through the connected Google Health app.

It features continuous heart-rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with AFib alerts, SpO2 monitoring, resting heart rate, heart-rate variability, and sleep tracking.

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The wearable also supports automatic activity detection, more than 40 exercise modes and Google Health Coach, which provides personalised fitness and wellness guidance.

It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Google claims the Fitbit Air can deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Five minutes of charging can reportedly provide up to a day of use.

The tracker also has 5ATM water resistance, making it suitable for everyday use and workouts.

At launch, customers can also get a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, which provides access to additional Health Coach features.

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