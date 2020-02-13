Google
Google completes $2.6 billion Looker acquisition

By IANS
San Francisco: Search engine tech giant Google on Thursday completed its $2.6 bn acquisition of Looker Data Sciences after receiving approval from the UK’s competition authorities.

The company announced the deal in June, the first major acquisition for its new cloud business Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian.

“Today, hundreds of joint customers already rely on Google Cloud and Looker to make smarter business decisions. And by joining together, we believe we will be uniquely positioned to address the data analytics and business intelligence demands of even more enterprises globally, across all industries,” Thomas Kurian CEO, Google Cloud said in a statement.

Santa Cruz, California-headquartered Looker’s tool enables analysts and other workers to define calculations as well as visualize trends in their data without writing complicated scripts.

“Looker will strengthen Google Cloud’s analytics and data warehouse capabilities, including BigQuery, enabling our customers to address some of their toughest business challenges, faster-all while maintaining complete control of their data,” Kuriant added.

Moreover, Looker customers and partners can expect continued support of all cloud data management systems like Amazon Redshift, Azure SQL, Snowflake, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server and Teradata.

