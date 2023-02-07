Google CEO Sundar Pichai introduces ChatGPT rival ‘Bard’

Google announced that it will be rolling out new AI-powered features in its search results soon. The Company CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that the new AI service will provide users with a new, more intuitive way to navigate and understand the web.

The new artificial intelligence services are currently available for testers for testing and will likely be rolled out to public in the coming weeks.

These new AI features will help users quickly understand the big picture and learn more about a topic by distilling complex information into easy-to-digest formats. The company’s latest AI technologies, such as LaMDA, PaLM, Imagen, and MusicLM, help to improve its search results for billions of people.

Google is working to bring these latest advancements into its products, starting with search.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet introduced Bard, a conversational AI service that will be available in the coming weeks.

Bard is an “experimental conversational AI service” which is powered by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blogpost on Monday. LaMDA, is Google’s new language model for dialogue applications.

According to Pichai, Bard, which leverages Google’s vast intelligence and knowledge base, can deliver accurate and high-quality answers. It uses data from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

“Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills,” Pichai explained.

The tech giant is initially releasing it using LaMDA’s lightweight model version. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, allowing the company to scale to more users, resulting in more feedback.

Google will combine the external feedback with its own internal testing to make sure that Bard’s responses “meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information”, Pichai mentioned.

(With inputs from IANS)