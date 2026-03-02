Google brings Holi 2026 to life with interactive color-splash animation

Advertisement

As millions across the globe prepare for the vibrant Hindu festival of Holi, Google has once again activated its popular interactive “Easter Egg” animation, allowing users to virtually splash their search screens with digital colors and realistic sound effects.

Interactive “Easter Egg” Takes Over Search

With Holi 2026 officially falling on Wednesday, March 4, the tech giant has updated its Search platform with a festive surprise. Users can access the interactive feature through a few simple steps:

Search for terms like “Holi,” “Festival of Colors,” or “Rangwali Holi” on any desktop or mobile browser.

A trio of colored powder bowls (Gulaal) will appear in the Knowledge Panel on the right or at the top of the search results.

Clicking these bowls transforms the cursor into a digital “water balloon.” Every subsequent click or tap anywhere on the page triggers a vibrant explosion of color, accompanied by splashing sound effects.

To restore the page to its original state, users can click the water droplet icon that appears at the top of the screen, which triggers a “wash” animation that clears all the paint.

This interactive feature has become a staple of Google’s holiday lineup. The feature is expected to be active throughout the week as celebrations continue from Holika Dahan on March 3 through the main festival of colors on March 4.

