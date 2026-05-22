Google brings Adobe and Canva tools to Gemini in big AI upgrade

Advertisement

Google has announced major new upgrades for its Gemini AI platform by adding integrations with popular creative tools from Adobe and Canva. The move is part of Google’s growing push towards “agentic AI” — AI systems that can complete tasks across multiple apps with minimal user effort.

According to reports, the new connectors will allow Gemini users to create, edit, and manage designs directly through AI conversations. Instead of manually switching between different apps, users will be able to ask Gemini to generate posters, presentations, social media graphics, videos, or image edits using simple text prompts.

Google said the Adobe integration will support creative tools like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom. Users may soon be able to ask Gemini to edit photos, adjust designs, or create video content directly through Adobe’s AI-powered creative workflows.

Advertisement

At the same time, Canva’s integration with Gemini is expected to make graphic design and content creation easier for regular users, businesses, and creators. Reports suggest users will be able to generate and modify Canva projects directly inside Gemini without opening the Canva app separately

The announcement was made during Google I/O 2026, where the company heavily focused on AI-powered assistants and “agentic” features capable of handling tasks more independently. Google described this as part of the next stage of Gemini’s evolution from a chatbot into a more proactive AI assistant.

Industry experts believe these integrations could intensify competition in the AI design space, especially as tech companies race to combine productivity tools, creative software, and AI assistants into a single ecosystem.