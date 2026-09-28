Google birthday 2026: Tech giant celebrates 28 years with vintage logo doodle

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Washington: Google is celebrating its 28th birthday on September 27 with a nostalgic Doodle featuring a vintage version of the company’s original 1998-era logo.

The special artwork on Google’s homepage looks back at the company’s early days and marks the anniversary of the tech giant’s journey from a search engine to a global technology company.

The Doodle also features a birthday trivia quiz on the Google Doodles page, inviting users to test their knowledge of Google’s history.

Google was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who were then PhD students at Stanford University.

However, the company marks September 27 as its official birthday.

According to information shared by Google, the company’s formal beginnings can be traced to August 1998, when Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim wrote a USD 100,000 cheque to Page and Brin. Google subsequently became incorporated in September that year.

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The choice of September 27 as Google’s birthday has varied over the years. The company initially celebrated its birthday on different dates in September, including September 4 and September 7.

September 27 became the consistent date from 2006, while the first birthday-themed Google Doodle appeared on September 27, 2002.

Over 28 years, Google has expanded well beyond its original search engine, with products and services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Android and Pixel phones.

The company is also continuing its work in artificial intelligence through its Gemini platform.

Google now operates under Alphabet Inc., the parent company formed in 2015 to oversee its expanding range of businesses and services.

(ANI)

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