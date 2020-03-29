San Francisco: Google has banned the Infowars Android app from its Play Store for posting fake claims about new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Infowars is a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website.

Google confirmed the removal of the app to Wired after a video was posted by radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The video “disputed the need for social distancing, shelter in place, and quarantine efforts meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

Before it was removed, the app had more than 100,000 downloads, said the report.

“Now more than ever, combating misinformation on the Play Store is a top priority for the team,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered Jones not to sell Infowars products marketed as a treatment for new coronavirus.

“[Alex Jones’] latest mistruths are incredibly dangerous and pose a serious threat to the public health of New Yorkers and individuals across the nation,” James said in a statement.

Apple permanently banned the Infowars app from its App Store in September 2018.

Jones and Infowars have already been removed from Twitter.