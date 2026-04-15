Google app with AI Mode built-in rolls out for Windows worldwide

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Google app with AI Mode built-in has been rolled out for Windows users worldwide. Google first introduced an experimental version of the app in September of last year. Now, the app is available for everyone across the globe. However, the app is only available in English for now and is expected to be available in other languages soon.

You can use the Google app by pressing on the Alt+Space button. A small window will pop up after you press Alt+Space that will prompt you to ask it anything.

This might sound similar to the Mac users as the same exact shortcut is used to bring up the Spotlight Search.

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Google’s app obviously provides a Google search box, but it’s so much more. The app allows users to select a specific window to ask Google something about it, or let’s them select the entire screen and share it with Google so its AI can give better answers.

Like on smartphones, windows users can also select and search anything on their screen with the Google Lens. This lets you translate images or text, and get help with whatever you might be doing.