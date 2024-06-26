Google announces surprise Pixel event on August 13, Might launch Pixel 9

Google has gave a surprise announcement to Pixel lovers. The tech giant has declared a surprise Pixel event will take place on August 13. This is two months earlier than the general annual Pixel launch event, which used to be held in October. However, Google is yet to confirm the name of the device to be launched.

The invite posted by Google says, You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices”.

Though the teaser has not directly named any of the product that could be launched, it is believed that Google could unveil the Next-generation Pixel device at the event.

Moreover, the presence of an “IX”, in the teaser video that is being played at the Google Store, has also further strengthened this belief.

It is being said that the IX represents the Roman numeral 9, which could be hint towards Pixel 9. Moreover, the page link also includes the “google_pixel_9_pro” string.

All these has led to speculations of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL launch at the vent. Moreover, reports have suggested that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could also make its appearance at the launch event. So, we expect the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and maybe even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to be made official. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 could debut as well.

An earlier event could be part of a strategy by Google to prevent (at least) some leaks, since over the past few years it’s suffered a lot from that, with basically every single aspect of every single device being leaked many weeks in advance.