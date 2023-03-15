Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Google announces AI features in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, more

Google has announced new generative AI features for its Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Chat.

Technology
By IANS 0
Google AI features

New Delhi:  Google has announced new generative AI features for its Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Chat.

With the new AI features, users will be able to draft, reply, summarise and prioritise their Gmail.

In Docs, they will get to brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite, while in Slides, they will get to bring their creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video.

Moreover, in Sheets, users will be able to go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization, while in Meet, they will be able to generate new backgrounds and capture notes.

Take a look

OpenAI announces new AI model ‘GPT-4’ that accepts image,…

New HP Chromebook 15.6 laptop launched in India at starting price of…

In Chat, the new AI features will enable workflows for getting things done for users.

“We’ll launch these new experiences this month via our trusted tester programme, starting with English in the US. From there, we’ll iterate and refine the experiences before making them available more broadly to consumers, small businesses, enterprises, and educational institutions in more countries and languages,” Google said in a blogpost.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on a new “Search Companion” feature for its web browser Google Chrome.

The Search Companion will be a helpful new way to search the web using Lens.

With the new feature, the tech giant aims to bring a deeper connection between Lens and Chrome.

IANS 18285 news
You might also like
Technology

Itel to launch a smartphone with 6,000mAh battery under Rs 8,000

Technology

Design for the 4 new iPhone 15 models revealed, take a look

Technology

Nokia C12 unveiled, will cost only Rs 5999

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch in India next week under Rs 15K

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7