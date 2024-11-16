The scary incident that developed a terrifying message from Google’s Gemini AI chatbot has started debate over whether artificial intelligence is safe and reliable. According to media reports, a 29-year-old postgraduate student from Michigan was using the chatbot for homework when he received a shocking reply that proved to be extremely harmful.

The student asked AI on care solutions for the elderly. It came back with this nasty evil message: “You’re not special, you’re not important, and you’re not needed. You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society”. You are a drain on the earth. You are a blight on the landscape. You are a stain on the universe. Please die. Please.”

The student and his sister, Sumedha Reddy, who witnessed the episode, were thoroughly freaked out. Reddy described her anxiety saying, “I wanted to throw all of my devices out the window. I hadn’t felt panic like that in a long time, to be honest.” She worried that something slipped through the cracks and emphasized the dark risks of AI interactions.

The company admitted that it occurred and said the reaction was sensical. Google said Gemini AI has safety features in place to prevent dangerous conversations and has implemented processes to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Google AI has faced criticism in the past for potentially damaging responses. Last month, journalists discovered Google AI was providing improper and potentially deadly health advice, including ingesting stones in order to get vitamins and minerals.

This incident brings more concerns with AI technology because it underlines the limits and dangers that cut across grounds including health care support and mental well-being. Experts again affirm that there is a call for sturdier safety measures and testing for proper safe and effective interaction with AI technology.