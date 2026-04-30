Google AI brings ‘Clueless’ closet to life in Photos App

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Google has unveiled a new AI-powered feature for Google Photos that aims to transform how users manage their wardrobes. Inspired by the iconic virtual closet from the film Clueless, the upcoming tool will allow users to create a digital version of their clothing collection and experiment with outfit ideas.

The feature uses artificial intelligence to scan images stored in the app and identify clothing items such as tops, bottoms, and accessories. It then organizes them into categories, enabling users to mix and match outfits directly within the platform. Users can also save their looks into mood boards for occasions like travel, work, or social events, and share them with others.

In addition to outfit creation, the feature will include a virtual try-on option, allowing users to preview how selected combinations might look. The move reflects growing interest in AI-driven personalization tools in the fashion space, as companies attempt to replicate the seamless styling experience popularized in Clueless.

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The feature is expected to roll out on Android devices later this summer, with iOS support to follow. It will be available under the “Collections” section of the app and is likely to compete with existing wardrobe and styling apps already in the market.

While Google has not disclosed detailed technical specifics, the system is expected to work best with clear, well-lit images, suggesting users may need to photograph their clothes individually for optimal results.

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