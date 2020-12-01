New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday said they are starting to release some new updates including improvements to Wallpapers, the launch of a search feature for Stickers and a new animated sticker pack.

Wallpapers on WhatsApp are seeing four major updates – custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings.

“Make your chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for your most important chats and favourite people, and you never need worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again,” the company said in a statement.

With the new update, users can also find Doodle wallpapers in more colours.

WhatsApp serves over two billion users around the world.

To reflect this global community, they have selected new, diverse, and iconic images of nature and architecture from around the world, as well as eye catching new designs. Users can find them in the “Bright” and “Dark” albums.

According to the company, users can now set a separate wallpaper in dark mode for the best chat experience. Users can easily search and find stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories.

“As we start to roll this out, we encourage sticker app creators to tag their stickers with emojis and text moving forward, so their stickers are searchable for WhatsApp users,” the company said.

Also, the World’s Health Organisation’s “Together at Home” sticker pack is now available as animated stickers.

The “Together at Home” sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, including with text localised for nine languages – Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

(IANS)