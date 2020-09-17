Good News! OnePlus 7T Pro Gets A Discount of Rs 6000, additional price cut of Rs 3,000 on Amazon

New Delhi: Good news for smartphone lovers in India, OnePlus 7T Pro has become cheaper by Rs 6000 in the country after the launch of Oneplus 8 Pro. The price of the phone is now Rs 47,999 instead of the previous price of Rs 53,999 on Amazon India.

This discount offer is being given on the One plus 7T Pro’s 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant.

The company is also offering many more benefits on this phone along with a discount of Rs 6000.

The customers can get an additional price cut of RS 3,000 with the purchase on ICICI Bank’s credit / debit card EMI transaction.

Furthermore if the customers purchase the phone under an exchange offer, they can get benefit up to Rs 12,100.

The Amazon prime members can get an extra discount of 5 percent who pay with an ICICI Bank credit card on Amazon while the non-prime members can get a 3 percent discount.

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a triple camera setup consisting a 48 megapixel primary camera and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The OnePlus 7T Pro includes Super macro mode and Nightscape mode on the camera app itself.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and a 4080 mAh battery with 30 W Warp Charge 30 T support. The phone also has a 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal memory.

The phone has a 6.67-inch display and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. The phone supports dual nano SIM card.