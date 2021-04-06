Good News WhatsApp Users! Soon You Can Transfer Chat History from Android to iPhone and Vise Versa

By IANS
Whatsapp chat history migration
Image Credit: IANS

San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing the ability to easily migrate chat history between an iPhone and an Android device.

According to a 9To5Google report, this feature is part of a strategic change in the WhatsApp app.

The company had been exploring the possibility of using WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time and the ability to migrate chat history between iOS and Android is part of this effort, the report said.

When the user tries to link a device having a different operative system to his WhatsApp account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version, reports WABetaInfo.

Also Read: Know How To See Who Is Online On WhatsApp Without Going Online

The ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices is one of the most requested features by users, as well as an iPad version of Instagram.

WhatsApp now has more than 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages on a single day.

On February 19, 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion, its largest acquisition to date. It currently has over 200 million monthly active users in India.

You might also like
Technology

OPPO F19 With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched In India: Check…

Technology

Oppo A74 4G, Oppo A74 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications Here

Technology

Tim Cook Says He Never Spoke With Elon Musk On Buying Tesla

Technology

LG Says Goodbye To Smartphone World, Lost 4.5 Billion Dollar In Last 5 Years

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.