In a good news for smartphone buyers in India, OnePlus has announced a price cut for its first affordable smartphone OnePlus Nord in the Indian market. The offer is available on OnePlus.in and Amazon India.

The customers can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 if they buy the smartphone with the ICICI Bank credit card or through ICICI credit or debit card EMI transactions.

The One plus Nord smartphone has three variant and two color options that is Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

The price of the OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is set at Rs. 24,999. While the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is offered in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx color options.

The phone was launched in the country in July 2020. The OnePlus Nord is the first affordable smartphone from the company.

Features and specification:

OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup has a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and it gets a dual selfie camera including a 32MP Sony IMX616 primary camera.

OnePlus Nord Features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and a 4,115 Mah battery with 30T fast charging supports.