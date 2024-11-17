Gmail users likely to get temporary email address feature, know more about it

Temporary email address is not something that is new and there are many service providers who offer that. If you want to access these kinds of inboxes online you will find some. Well they are free to use too, so you do not have to worry about spending anything for them. However any major email service provider has not offered the temporary email address feature. Gmail by Google is likely to offer the temporary email address feature.

Android Authority has initially spotted some information regarding the latest Gmail Android app which offers something known as ‘Shield Email’. This simply means that the Google will give you a temporary email address which can be used for third parties instead of the actual email address.

As the users get an email in their temporary address it is forwarded to the regular email inbox. If you decide to no longer receive emails on the temporary email, you can simply get rid of it. It is assumed that similar to the existing email services available in the market, Google will allow incoming email in their temporary email but not an outgoing mail. According to the screenshot shared by Android Authority, users can have more than one “Shielded Email” at a given point of time. The above mentioned feature is in a conceptual phase and we would like to hear about the same by Google at some point of time.

