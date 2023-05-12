Gmail users can use ‘Help Me Write’ AI Tool to create email drafts

Advertisement

Google I/O 2023 has recently ended and the company has launched much anticipated Pixel devices including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Along with smartphones, the company introduced new software updates, features and research updates. But best part of the event was the introduction of the new AI Tool and it was announced during the event by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The new AI Feature named “Help Me Write” can help Gmail users by generate email drafts using the user’s input.

To use this feature, a Gmail user simply needs to start typing mail and then click on the “Help Me Write” button. Now, the AI will automatically draft a mail in which the users can make changes and then send the mail when it is done.

However, the AI feature “Help Me Write” is still under testing mode and is being tested by few trusted users since March. It will be rolled for the public once the testing is completed. Post its launch it will save the time and effort of the user. The AI feature will also help them create more personalized mails in the future.

During the launch, the Google CEO said that the feature can be used for several Email purposes including sending a quick thank-you note, scheduling a meeting, or following up on a lead. Further, it can create templates for common purposes like applying for a job or asking for a refund.

We have explained the working of the new AI feature ‘Help Me Write’ below.

Log into your Gmail Account.

Click on the Compose button and create a mail.

As you start typing, you will notice a Pencil icon with a sparkle after the Send button.

Click on the Pencil icon to start the Help Me Write menu.

You will get a variety of options such as Suggesting Words and Phrases, Completing Sentences, Generating email templates and Checking grammar and spelling.

Choose the desired button according to the required situation and the AI will help you generate the mail.

Click the send button the mail to the desired person/ company/ institution.