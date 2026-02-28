Global smartphone market expected to shrink around 13% in 2026 amid memory chip shortage

Advertisement

The global smartphone market is expected to shrink by about 13% in 2026, marking the steepest annual decline in more than a decade, as an unprecedented shortage and price surge in memory chips disrupts production and weakens demand, according to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC’s newest forecast projects smartphone shipments will drop to around 1.1 billion units in 2026, down from about 1.26 billion in 2025, as manufacturers grapple with limited access to essential components such as DRAM and NAND flash memory. The forecasted decline of 12.9%-13% reflects both supply constraints and healthier pricing pressures facing the industry.

Memory Shortage and AI Demand Driving Down Shipments

The dramatic downturn stems largely from soaring demand for advanced memory chips – particularly those used in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and high-performance computing systems – which has pulled supply away from consumer electronics such as smartphones. Elevated memory prices have forced many brands, especially those in the low-end and mid-range segments, to either raise device prices, reduce specifications, or cut production.

IDC Vice President Francisco Jeronimo described the situation as a “tsunami-like shock” originating in the memory supply chain that will reshape the competitive landscape. As a result, brands heavily dependent on entry-level devices could face prolonged challenges, with analysts warning that sub-$100 (roughly Rs 9,000) smartphones may become “permanently uneconomical.”

Who Will Be Most Affected

Advertisement

Low-end Android manufacturers are expected to be hardest hit, with slim margins making it difficult to absorb rising component costs.

Premium brands like Apple and Samsung are better positioned to weather the slowdown due to stronger balance sheets and pricing power.

Regions heavily reliant on budget devices – such as the Middle East and Africa – could see shipment declines of over 20%, while markets like China and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) are also forecast to register double-digit falls.

Higher Prices, Lower Volumes

The memory crisis is also expected to push up the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones. IDC projects that ASP could climb roughly 14% to around $523 (about Rs 47,000) in 2026 as brands shift focus toward higher-margin products to offset increased production costs.

Despite expectations that memory prices may begin to stabilise by mid-2027, analysts do not foresee a rapid return to previous pricing levels. IDC anticipates only a moderate recovery of about 2% in 2027, followed by a stronger rebound of 5.2% in 2028, but warns that the market may not return to pre-shortage norms.